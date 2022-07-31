Report: What Those Involved Expect To Happen With Deshaun Watson

BEREA, OH - MAY 25: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during the Cleveland Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

Monday could be a big day for the NFL community.

Judge Sue L. Robinson is expected to release her decision on the potential suspension of quarterback Deshaun Watson. Robinson oversaw a three-day trial back in June where the NFLPA defended Watson against the NFL, who was arguing for a year-long suspension.

Watson has settled 20 of 24 civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault misconduct during massages.

Per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, those involved with the situation expect Watson to be suspended for less than a full season. Breer is also reporting that if Watson does get less than a year, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell could appeal the decision.

If the NFL (or the NFLPA) appeals the suspension, it would go to Goodell or his designee, per Ari Meirov

That would then be the final decision heading into the 2022 season.

Watson is currently practicing with the Browns without knowing his future.

If Watson is suspended, Jacoby Brissett would be the starter until he's eligible to come back.