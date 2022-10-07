Report: What Tom Brady Did After Gisele Hired Divorce Lawyer

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Over the past few months, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's relationship has been dominating the headlines.

Page Six recently reported that the couple has been living in separate houses recently and both have hired divorce lawyers. According to the latest report from PEOPLE, though, it was Gisele who first hired a divorce lawyer.

The report suggested Brady did so in response and that he doesn't want to get divorced. "It's pretty obvious that he's hurting," a source told PEOPLE. "He feels very hurt by her."

Here's more from PEOPLE:

"She is the one steering the divorce," the first source says. "She is playing offense and he is playing defense. He wants to protect himself, protect his interests, but he's only starting to go the legal route in his defense from her. He doesn't want this to be ugly, he doesn't want to fight. If the divorce is happening — and it seems like it is — he wants it to go as smoothly as possible."

Brady's decision to return to football after a brief retirement certainly didn't help things.

Will the couple reconcile or eventually go their own ways?