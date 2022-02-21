Report: What’s Actually Happening With The NFL Combine

The Spun

With the NFL combine set to kickoff next week in Indianapolis, there could be a number of players not participating if their concerns aren’t aren’t addressed.

Last week, the league sent out a memo to prospects outlining the combine rules; which included a COVID-19 “bubble” barring prospects from personal trainers, doctors, agents and others while attending.

On Monday, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter shared an update on the situation regarding the combine.

“Agents are getting on the same page to ask the combine to unbubble, thereby giving players complete access to their physical therapy and performance teams,” Schefter tweeted. “Additionally, they are asking for a change to the scheduled day of bench press testing in a return to all previous years.”

“Agents are NOT threatening a boycott,” Schefter continued. “But rather considering advising the players en masse to hold off on workouts until pro day. Noting, “They will still encourage players to participate in medical, interview and non-physical testing.”

“Clubs have expressed privately that they are fine with players not working out at the combine,” the insider concluded. “And are more interested in seeing players put their best foot forward.”

