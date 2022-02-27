Report: What’s Really Going On With Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley

One of the more noteworthy aspects of Aaron Rodgers’ post-Panchakarma “Monday Night Gratitude” was his praise for widely-reported ex Shailene Woodley.

“Thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life,” the Packers QB openly penned to Woodley. Continuing, “Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you.”

Now, according to a source with US Weekly, neither party knows exactly what the future holds for their relationship.

“Things are different now, but they were definitely over,” the source said. “Now that Aaron is in [the] off season, he has more downtime and can focus more on a relationship. Shailene is understanding and open — she hasn’t shut the door completely or [she] would’ve never agreed to meet up with him.”

The two are apparently working on things privately. And despite their breakup, “their love for each other never went away.”

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley were seen out together in L.A. this week … amid reports the couple broke up. https://t.co/csT6MoDyuv — TMZ (@TMZ) February 25, 2022

“No one, including them, knows what the future holds,” the source added. “They can possibly get back together or they can decide they aren’t meant to be. That’s up to them to figure out.”

Aaron Rodgers has a lot of things on his plate this offseason. From his future with Woodley to his future with or without the Packers.