Report: When Brittney Griner's Trial Is Expected To End

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury during pregame warmups at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

As the United States attempts to bring home Brittney Griner home from Russia, the WNBA star's trial could conclude soon.

Per ESPN's T.J. Quinn, Griner's trial is expected to end next week, with a verdict and sentencing to come that Friday.

Griner has pleaded guilty to charges of bringing hashish oil into Russia, which legal experts described as her best legal strategy. She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

During her court testimony, Griner said officials had her sign documents without a full explanation. She claimed an interpreter only translated portions of what was said.

Griner also said she received no explanation of rights or access to a lawyer when arrested at a Moscow airport in February.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that the Biden administration has offered Russia a deal for Griner and Paul Whelan, another American currently under Russia detention. Per Quinn, Blinken claimed they "put a substantial proposal on the table weeks ago."

Quinn described the court proceedings as a "prelude to negotiations" between the U.S. and Russia.