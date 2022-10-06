Report: When Bryce Young's Status For Texas A&M Game Will Be Determined

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide and Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrate their win against the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young has been dealing with a shoulder injury that he suffered in last week's win over Arkansas. But will it keep him from playing on Saturday against Texas A&M?

Speaking to ESPN on Thursday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban announced that Young will be a game-time decision against the Aggies this weekend. He said that Young has been advocating for himself in hopes of starting.

"Bryce has been practicing, and all week, he's been saying that he could play," Saban told Chris Low. "But that's going to be a medical decision. We've still got some time, and I want to talk more to Bryce. He's the only one who knows how he feels because it's going to be a pain tolerance thing.

"He's a tough kid and great competitor. We'll see where he is on game day."

Alabama regained their status as No. 1 team in the nation after their dominating win over the Razorbacks. But Young's play this season is a big part of their success.

The reigning Heisman winner has completed 67.2-percent of his passes for 1,202 passing yards and 14 touchdowns with just three interceptions.

Bryce Young isn't exactly on pace to break the record-breaking marks he set in last year's Heisman campaign, but if he has a big game against Texas A&M this Saturday, he'll probably be in the conversation all the way to the end.

Will Bryce Young play this weekend? Should he?