Report: When Derrick Henry Could Return To The Titans

Titans All-Pro running back Derrick Henry has been sidelined with a foot injury since October 31. But, there’s growing optimism that he could be back sooner rather than later.

According to NFL.com‘s Ian Rapoport, King Henry’s broken foot is healing well enough that he could return to the field as soon as Week 18. That is, if the Titans need his services in the final game to make the playoffs.

More than a month after breaking his foot, #Titans star Derrick Henry is on track to return by the playoffs — or sooner. My story on his status: https://t.co/oHljGPl7g1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 12, 2021

Henry underwent successful surgery on the foot in early November. The two-time rushing champ was initially expected to be out around two months with rehab. And Week 18 falls on January 9 on the calendar.

Even with the missed time, Derrick Henry is still fourth in the NFL in rushing yards. As it stands, Henry sits at 219 rushes for 937 yards and 10 TD’s.

After a red hot 8-2 start, the Titans have hit a two-game skid. They’re looking to get back on track against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The Jags are in the midst of a bit of a circus surrounding the Urban Meyer situation.

If there’s any week for Tennessee to get back on track, it’s Week 14 against the Jaguars.