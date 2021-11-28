Report: When Joe Judge Wanted To Fire Jason Garrett

Giants head coach Joe Judge may have moved on from Jason Garrett last week, but the move was reportedly a year later than Judge wanted.

The Giants second-year coach appears to have a pattern of removing offensive coaches. After firing offensive line coach Marc Colombo last November, sources close to the situation told CBS Sports they were bracing for Garrett’s removal as well.

Joe Judge reportedly wanted Jason Garrett gone as early as last season https://t.co/LlnrUEIL0y — KFH Radio (@kfhradio) November 28, 2021

“It was already bad between them then,” one source reportedly said.

Garrett, a former head coach with the Dallas Cowboys and former Giants quarterback, reportedly had a strong relationship with ownership. The Mara family leaned on Garrett’s experience due to Judge’s lack-thereof.

Garrett was surprisingly retained in the offseason, but it was widely known in the building Judge and tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens were close due to their Mississippi State ties.

Kitchens now takes over as the Giants’ play-caller, the way many sources with knowledge of the situation suspect Joe Judge would’ve wanted it all along.

Freddie Kitchens, reporting for duty. pic.twitter.com/tSjtDQqGYM — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) November 24, 2021

“Judge and Garrett never quite clicked,” sources said.

Garrett is known around the NFL as a conservative play-caller. Meanwhile, Kitchens comes from the Bruce Arians tree. Which is predicated on pushing the ball down the field. “No risk-it, no biscuit.”

Perhaps Kitchens holding the play sheet will allow the Giants to better utilize their weapons on the outside. Though, that may be more of a Daniel Jones problem.