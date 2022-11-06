Report: When Odell Beckham Is Expected To Be Fully Cleared

MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 7: Odell Beckham Jr, professional football player, investor, and entrepreneur, speaks during the Bitcoin 2022 Conference at the Miami Beach Convention Center on April 7, 2022 in Miami, Florida. The worlds largest bitcoin conference runs from April 6-9, expecting over 30,000 people in attendance and over 7 million live stream viewers worldwide.(Photo by Marco Bello/Getty Images) Marco Bello/Getty Images

The Odell Beckham sweepstakes is reportedly about to begin.

According to FOX Sports' Jay Glazer (via Ari Meirov), "Odell Beckham Jr. should be fully cleared by the end of this week." Adding, "Expect a plethora of teams to show interest."

OBJ has remained a free agent since going down with that heartbreaking ACL tear in February's Super Bowl.

The Rams were believed to have the inside track on re-signing the three-time Pro Bowler. But since, a number of other franchises have been reported to show interest.

Beckham played a massive role in LA's Super Bowl run last season, becoming the team's No. 2 option behind Triple Crown-winner Cooper Kupp by year's end.

Coming off multiple knee surgeries, however, it remains a question mark how much of the old OBJ teams will be getting upon his signing. But that doesn't mean the former star isn't worth taking a flyer on when he comes available.