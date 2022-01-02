The Spun

Report: Where Antonio Brown Went After He Left Stadium

Bucs wide receiver Antonio Brown on Sunday.PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 14: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver Antonio Brown (81) looks on during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 14, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Antonio Brown is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On Sunday, the Bucs wide receiver left the field in an apparent temper tantrum. Brown was reportedly benched by head coach Bruce Arians. Following the benching, Brown took off his uniform and pads and ran off the field.

It was a truly crazy scene.

Following the game, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown is no longer a member of the team.

According to a report from FOX, Brown left the stadium in a police car, reportedly on his way out of town in a separate flight.

“Security said Antonio Brown ran out of stadium shirtless & into a police car to be escorted to flight by himself out of town away from the buccaneers! this after he tore off his jersey during game threw his shirt in the stands freaking out,” FOX’s Chris Myers tweeted.

The Bucs beat the Jets, 28-24, on Sunday afternoon.

