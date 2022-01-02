Report: Where Antonio Brown Went After He Left Stadium

Antonio Brown is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On Sunday, the Bucs wide receiver left the field in an apparent temper tantrum. Brown was reportedly benched by head coach Bruce Arians. Following the benching, Brown took off his uniform and pads and ran off the field.

It was a truly crazy scene.

Video of Antonio Brown leaving the field after taking off his jersey and shirt and throw it into the stands.

Following the game, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown is no longer a member of the team.

"He is no longer a Buc." Bruce Arians says Antonio Brown is off the team after leaving the field during today's game:

According to a report from FOX, Brown left the stadium in a police car, reportedly on his way out of town in a separate flight.

“Security said Antonio Brown ran out of stadium shirtless & into a police car to be escorted to flight by himself out of town away from the buccaneers! this after he tore off his jersey during game threw his shirt in the stands freaking out,” FOX’s Chris Myers tweeted.

this after he tore off his jersey during game threw his shirt in the stands freaking out

The Bucs beat the Jets, 28-24, on Sunday afternoon.