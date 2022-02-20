The Spun

Report: Where Bronny James Could Be Picked In NBA Draft

Bronny James on the floor at Staples Center.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 04: Bronny James #0 of Sierra Canyon reacts after a basket against St. Vincent - St. Mary during The Chosen-1's Invitational at Staples Center on December 04, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Bronny James is a year or two away from being eligible for the NBA Draft, depending on what happens with the league’s rules.

However, thanks to All-Star Weekend comments from his father, NBA Draft talk is growing for the high school junior.

“My last year will be played with my son. Wherever Bronny’s at, that’s where I will be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year,” LeBron told The Athletic. 

Bronny James is currently a high school junior at Sierra Canyon in Southern California. He’s ranked a high four-star prospect by 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

Where could Bronny James go in the NBA Draft?

He’s currently projected to be a second-round selection, though a team could reach in the first round, given LeBron’s comments.

“Having polled several executives, Bronny James probably projects to be a second-round pick at this point, though it’s too early to say with any certainty,” wrote Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report. “A team could reach for the son to lure the father.”

Where do you see LeBron finishing his career?

