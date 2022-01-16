Report: Where Seahawks Stand On Possible Russell Wilson Trade

Seahawks beat writer Gregg Bell is as tied in to the happenings in Seattle as anyone. So when he refutes a story it’s worth noting. On Sunday, Bell was approached about an NFL.com report speculating that quarterback Russell Wilson could possibly be traded this offseason.

“Absolutely zero new,” Bell responded. “This story ‘sources’ say Russell Wilson ‘wants to explore his options’ means nothing.”

Absolutely zero new. This story "sources" say Russell Wilson "wants to explore his options" means nothing. Ultimately, he has no options–just like last offseason. He's signed through 2023. If Seahawks don't want to trade him–they still don't–he doesn't get traded. That's it. https://t.co/QqSJukFiQI — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) January 16, 2022

Saying, “Ultimately, he has no options–just like last offseason. He’s signed through 2023. If Seahawks don’t want to trade him–they still don’t–he doesn’t get traded. That’s it.”

Russell Wilson‘s status with the team continues to be a big storyline. Especially after the Seahawks’ struggles this season.

However, Bell isn’t buying much of the talk surrounding a potential Wilson departure. As according to him, not much new has developed since last offseason’s initial reports of Russ possibly wanting out.

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson wants to explore his options this offseason, per @RapSheet pic.twitter.com/LJpiKntZ1F — PFF (@PFF) January 16, 2022

Last year, Wilson voiced some frustrations with how things were running with the Seahawks. Pushing for a bit more input when it comes to personnel decisions and game-planning. Russ’ agent even went as far as releasing a list of teams the seven-time Pro Bowler would be willing to play for.

Stay or go, Russell Wilson should once again be another dominant headline in the 2022 offseason.