Report: Where Texas Stands In Arch Manning's Recruitment

The Texas Longhorns have long been reported as a favorite to land five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning.

Manning recently told 247Sports that he plans to visit with Texas, Alabama and Georgia in June. During a recent episode of the 247Sports Football Recruiting Podcast, insider Mike Roach gave an update on the Longhorns' pursuit of the highly-touted QB.

“Yeah, I mean, they’re all in — there are no other offers out to quarterbacks in this class,” Roach said. “To my knowledge, they’ve done their diligence and talked to a couple of guys and just let them know what the situation is and, ‘Hey, we might come to you if something happens here,’ but they haven’t made an offer to another guy. So they are all in. And they know it’s a big kind of lynchpin for their class. I think when we talk about what the Texas class could be in 2023, you have to deal in two worlds — and one of those is with Arch and one of those is without Arch. And I think that, for Texas, if they land Arch Manning, it’s obviously huge national news. But I think it’s a huge boost to their entire class. It could put them in the running for top three, maybe even a run at No. 1.”

Manning, the nephew of NFL legends Peyton and Eli, is the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class.

As one of the most highly-sought-after recruits in college football history, top programs around the country -- including Texas -- are making their hardest push for Manning.

“Yeah, I think the big thing is relationships,” Roach added. “And that’s something Steve Sarkisian’s big on. That’s something that the Mannings are big on. So they’ve really come together. Not only this recruitment being led by Sarkisian, but A.J. Milwee — the Texas quarterback coach — has done a phenomenal job. I mean, I almost wonder if AJ’s got an apartment in New Orleans. He’s there just about every week he can be, and he has done a lot of the leg work as a coach out on the road whereas Sark can’t get out there in the spring and come see Arch. So they’ve done a really good job with relationships."

Five-star quarterback transfer Quinn Ewers is set to start for the Longhorns this coming season.