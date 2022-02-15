Report: Where The Colts Really Stand With Carson Wentz

Word on the street is the Indianapolis Colts are seriously considering trading or even releasing quarterback Carson Wentz this offseason.

The Colts’ season came to an embarrassing end when, in the final week of the regular season, they lost to the Jaguars and didn’t make the playoffs as a result. ESPN then reported during Super Bowl Sunday that the Colts are leaning towards trading or releasing the former North Dakota State star.

A report from The Athletic has provided further insight into the developing situation.

Jim Irsay was reportedly furious with the Colts’ Week 18 loss and pinned much of the blame on Wentz. He wound up holding a meeting with team leaders to discuss whether or not Indianapolis should bring Wentz back for another season.

“He was far from the Colts’ only issue in losses to Las Vegas and Jacksonville to close the year,” reported The Athletic, via CBS Sports. “But his play was damning enough to stir immediate discussion inside the Colts’ West 56th Street facility — including one led by team owner Jim Irsay — about whether he deserves a second season as the starter. … Irsay was irate during and after the Week 18 loss … and that’s what prompted the closed-door meeting later that night with (general manager Chris) Ballard and (coach Frank) Reich.”

It’s unclear the conclusion Irsay and the Colts came to during the meeting. But it’s certainly significant they discussed it in the first place.

The reality is the Colts could do a whole lot worse than Wentz. Is it really worth getting rid of him and having to start over again?

For now, the Colts haven’t made a decision on their quarterback’s future. But it sounds like a decision could come soon.