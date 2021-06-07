Report: Which Teams Showed Interest In Julio Jones

Julio Jones is heading to Nashville — but the Titans weren’t the only team to express interest in the superstar wide receiver.

According to NFL insider Albert Breer, Baltimore, Seattle, Los Angeles, Arizona and San Francisco all contacted the Falcons about acquiring Jones.

The Ravens reportedly made contact with Atlanta just before the draft. The decision to pass on the two-time All-Pro wideout ultimately came after selecting former Minnesota WR Rashod Bateman with the No. 27 overall pick.

New England and Las Vegas were both considered potential suitors, but apparently neither showed any real interest.

While all four NFC West teams expressed interest in Julio, none ever pulled the trigger on an offer.

On Sunday morning, Tennessee sent a 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 fourth-round selection in exchange for Jones and a 2023 sixth-round pick.

The Titans also took on the receiver’s $15.3 million fully-guaranteed contract — reportedly a major selling point in the deal. As a member of the Falcons organization in 2021, Jones’ deal was scheduled to cost the team $23.05 million against the cap. An additional $19.263 million was slated for 2022 and 2023 as well.

By trading Jones post June 1, Atlanta gets some significant relief against the cap for years to come.

Heading to Tennessee in 2021, Jones will join an already-stacked offensive unit including QB Ryan Tannehill, running back Derrick Henry and fellow Pro-Bowl wideout AJ Brown.