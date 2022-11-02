Report: Who Pushed For Divorce Between Tom Brady, Gisele
Last week, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen announced their divorce from one another after months of rumors regarding their relationship.
According to a new report from People, Brady never wanted things to go that far. The new report suggests the star quarterback was willing to do "whatever it took to make things work."
Here's more from People:
"This was not Tom's idea," says the insider of the couple's decision to divorce. "This was never Tom's idea."
Brady, 45, "wanted to do whatever he needed to do to fix things" with Bündchen, 42 because he "didn't want the divorce and he didn't want the marriage to end."
The source says that Brady was "willing to go to therapy, marriage counseling — whatever it took to make things work."
As the end of their marriage drew near, Brady "was trying to make things work, and to make things right."
However, his supermodel wife reportedly thought "it was a little bit too little, too late." Bundchen reportedly thought "she gave him a lot of opportunities to fix things, and he didn't."
The couple reportedly agreed to joint custody of their children.