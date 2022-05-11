Report: Who Will Keep Tom Brady's Seat Warm

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Tom Brady #12 of the Buccaneers during an NFL game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams on September 26, 2021, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Icon Sportswire)

Just over 24 hours ago, the football world learned that Tom Brady inked a deal with FOX Sports that will kick in whenever his football career is over.

According to multiple reports, Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million deal to become the network's top analyst. He'll eventually enter the broadcast booth - most likely alongside Kevin Burkhardt.

But who will occupy that role until Brady is done playing football? According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Greg Olsen is the most likely candidate.

“I know some of the discussions revolve around Greg Olsen. Great dude,” Rapoport said on “The Pat McAfee Show.” “I asked him about it during the owners’ meeting. He politely declined comment. They have not yet made it official, I assume because they were waiting on this. There is the thought that he would join Kevin Burkhardt and kind of hold the place for Tom Brady, which would be insulting on so many levels, except that it’s Tom. I don’t want to speak for Greg, but like, except that it’s Tom Brady.”

Brady's contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers can void after the 2022 season comes to an end. He can either be a free agent, re-sign with the Bucs or finally enter his retirement.

How much longer will he play?