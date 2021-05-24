Report: Why Aaron Rodgers Isn’t Reporting To Packers

Phase Three of the NFL’s offseason schedule is set to begin on Monday.

In Phase Three, NFL teams are allowed to “conduct in-person meetings and classroom instruction subject to COVID-19 testing cadence, tracking, facility access and other protocols. During Phase Three, teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or ‘OTAs.’ No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.”

Some notable NFL players won’t be reporting to Phase Three, though.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Aaron Rodgers is among the players not expected to report. However, this is not believed to be based on his personal situation, but instead a team effort to change the offseason structure. Rodgers is one of two notable quarterbacks not expected to report.

“Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and Seahawks QB Russell Wilson aren’t expected to report for Phase III today … but that’s not about their individual situations. Seahawks and Packers players are staying away until agreements can be reached on how OTAs look,” Breer tweeted.

From the column: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and Seahawks QB Russell Wilson aren't expected to report for Phase III today … but that's not about their individual situations. Seahawks and Packers players are staying away until agreements can be reached on how OTAs look. https://t.co/v1sv6TxsxR — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 24, 2021

While this might be the case for Phase Three, it still sounds like Rodgers is going to stay away from the Packers for a while.

Rodgers is reportedly looking for a trade and he’s willing to go to extreme lengths to get it.

It would be surprising if Rodgers shows up to any Packers events anytime soon.