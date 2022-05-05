Report: Why Hollywood Brown Wanted Out Of Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 07: Marquise Brown #5 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at M&T Bank Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

The NFL saw another massive trade last Thursday during the first round of the NFL Draft.

The Baltimore Ravens shockingly traded their top receiver in Hollywood Brown to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a first-round pick.

Former Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III is now reporting that Brown requested a trade from the team because of offensive coordinator Greg Roman, not quarterback Lamar Jackson.

"Marquise Brown wanted out of Baltimore because of Greg Roman NOT Lamar Jackson," Griffin III tweeted. "Marquise knows G-Ro’s system runs through the backs and tight ends, so it’s unlikely a WR1 will get big money. The best way to get paid was to be in a pass-first offense in Arizona."

In the rest of the thread, Griffin III says that throwing the ball more often isn't the proven recipe for the Ravens' offense as they like to wear defenses out by running the ball.

Despite Jackson missing the last month of the season, Brown still put up solid numbers. He finished the season with 1,008 yards receiving and had six touchdowns off 91 receptions.

We'll see if he can shatter those numbers with a new team this coming season.