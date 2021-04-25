Report: Here’s Why Jennifer Lopez Broke Up With Alex Rodriguez

One of pop culture’s biggest power couples officially called it quits earlier this year.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez had dated for multiple years, getting engaged at one point, though the couple is no more.

Page Six exclusively learned of the news earlier this month. Lopez and Rodriguez had been engaged for two years.

The stunning split comes after the superstar couple twice postponed their wedding — and after rumors surfaced that the former Yankees third baseman had been playing the field with a young reality star. Neither of the celebs would comment Friday. But the 45-year-old A-Rod hinted at the break-up on Instagram, as he posted a shot of himself alone on a yacht in Miami, grimacing and staring at his cellphone.

There haven’t been too many details coming out of the breakup, though People shared some this week.

According to People, it was Lopez who broke up with Rodriguez. There was reportedly a trust issue.

From the report:

“She insisted on it. There are are too many issues that are unresolved,” says a friend of Lopez, who has been filming her upcoming comedy Shotgun Wedding in the Dominican Republic over the past few months. In the end, the sources say, Lopez could no longer fully “trust” Rodriguez, who flew to visit her in the Dominican Republic days after they publicly acknowledged on March 15 they were working through long simmering issues. “She has been pretty miserable,” says the friend, “and didn’t think it was in her best interests to stay with Alex.”

Lopez, meanwhile, liked a telling post on Instagram following the breakup.