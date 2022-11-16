Report: Why Jiu-Jitsu Trainer Was Traveling With Gisele

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Gisele Bundchen, wife of Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, celebrates after the Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Not long after divorcing Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen appeared to have a new man in her life.

The supermodel was spotted out with jiu-jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente in Costa Rica over the weekend. It certainly seemed like the pair was spending time together.

However, there may be a very good reason for that. According to a report from TMZ, Joaquim is training Gisele and the couple's children.

From TMZ:

Sources close to Gisele tell us the kids, Benjamin and Vivian, are homeschooled and have a team travel with them to make sure they're receiving all the necessities for their education. We're told there's a full-time teacher who travels to teach the kids their basics -- and Valente as well -- it's also not the first time the group has made the trip to Costa Rica together. Our sources say Valente handles the physical education aspect of the homeschooling -- which makes sense considering he's trained them in jiu-jitsu -- after connecting in Miami.

Meanwhile, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are enjoying a nice winning streak since he announced his divorce.