Report: Why Jiu-Jitsu Trainer Was Traveling With Gisele
Not long after divorcing Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen appeared to have a new man in her life.
The supermodel was spotted out with jiu-jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente in Costa Rica over the weekend. It certainly seemed like the pair was spending time together.
However, there may be a very good reason for that. According to a report from TMZ, Joaquim is training Gisele and the couple's children.
From TMZ:
Sources close to Gisele tell us the kids, Benjamin and Vivian, are homeschooled and have a team travel with them to make sure they're receiving all the necessities for their education. We're told there's a full-time teacher who travels to teach the kids their basics -- and Valente as well -- it's also not the first time the group has made the trip to Costa Rica together.
Our sources say Valente handles the physical education aspect of the homeschooling -- which makes sense considering he's trained them in jiu-jitsu -- after connecting in Miami.
Meanwhile, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are enjoying a nice winning streak since he announced his divorce.