Report: Why Kurt Busch's Wife Filed For Divorce

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA - APRIL 23: Kurt Busch, driver of the #45 Monster Energy Toyota, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 23, 2022 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Professional polo player Ashley Busch filed for divorce from NASCAR driver Kurt Busch, per TMZ Sports.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, reportedly filed in Florida on May 9, Ashley called the marriage "irretrievably broken." She said Kurt "committed a tortious act" without offering any further clarification.

The documents also said that Kurt cut off Ashley's access to their joint banking account and credit cards in recent months and has asked her to leave their family home by the first week of June.

"I am heartbroken to confirm that my wife Ashley and I are working to dissolve our marriage," Kurt Busch said in a statement. "Divorce is a personal and private matter and I hope our privacy will be respected."

The couple got married in January of 2017 and later appeared together on CMT's Racing Wives reality TV series.

The 43-year-old driver is coming off a Cup Series win at Kansas Speedway last Sunday.