Report: Why Michelle Tafoya Isn’t On The Air Tonight

NBC’s Sunday Night Football between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos is underway this evening.

Fans have noticed that longtime NBC sideline reporter Michelle Tafoya isn’t on the broadcast, prompting some curiosity.

However, according to sports media insider Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Tafoya is simply on a bye week.

I'm told Michelle Tafoya is on a bye week. (CC:@stuart_goldman) — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) December 6, 2021

Fans have pointed out that this appears to be Tafoya’s second straight bye week.

“Yes. They all get a couple of weeks off during the season. It’s good work if you can get it,” Marchand added on Twitter.

Yes. They all get a couple of weeks off during the season. It's good work if you can get it. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) December 6, 2021

The Chiefs are leading the Broncos, meanwhile, 10-3. We’re a little more than a quarter into the contest.

Tonight’s game is airing on NBC.