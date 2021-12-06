The Spun

Report: Why Michelle Tafoya Isn’t On The Air Tonight

NBC sideline reporter Michelle Tafoya.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 14: NBC "Sunday Night Football" sideline reporter Michele Tafoya speaks during a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chiefs defeated the Raiders 41-14. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

NBC’s Sunday Night Football between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos is underway this evening.

Fans have noticed that longtime NBC sideline reporter Michelle Tafoya isn’t on the broadcast, prompting some curiosity.

However, according to sports media insider Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Tafoya is simply on a bye week.

Fans have pointed out that this appears to be Tafoya’s second straight bye week.

“Yes. They all get a couple of weeks off during the season. It’s good work if you can get it,” Marchand added on Twitter.

The Chiefs are leading the Broncos, meanwhile, 10-3. We’re a little more than a quarter into the contest.

Tonight’s game is airing on NBC.

