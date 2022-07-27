Report: Why Mike Tyson Was Spotted With A Walking Cane

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 21: Former Boxer Mike Tyson arrives at the 'Che' Premiere at the Palais des Festivals during the 61st International Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2008 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

People were freaking out a little bit when they saw Mike Tyson spotted walking with a cane earlier this week.

Some thought he looked like he was nursing an injury, but the boxing legend seems to be alright.

Per TMZ Sports, Tyson didn't suffer a new injury and is dealing with some "normal wear-and-tear problems."

One of those wear-and-tear problems appears to be a small back issue.

"He’s dealing with a sciatica flare-up," TMZ wrote. "Nothing serious. Just an occupational hazard for an athlete like Mike."

This is outstanding news for the former fighter.

Tyson is one of the greatest boxers of all time after he competed from 1985-2005. He won his first 19 fights by knockout and was the World Heavyweight Champion from 1987-90.