Report: Why Raiders Kept Colin Kaepernick Workout Quiet

ANN ARBOR, MI - APRIL 02: Colin Kaepernick participates in a throwing exhibition during half time of the Michigan spring football game at Michigan Stadium on April 2, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Jaime Crawford/Getty Images)

Colin Kaepernick worked out with the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday. Considering the quarterback has spent months vying for an NFL audition, it was surprising the major news stayed under wraps beforehand.

According to USA Today's Tyler Dragon, Kaepernick's workout "has been in the works for a while." However, he and the Raiders "didn’t want to create any unnecessary attention."

A May tryout typically isn't breaking news, as a casual NFL fan may not know most players fighting for a roster spot. Yet Kaepernick is a major public figure whose scope transcends sports.

The former San Francisco 49ers star has not played in the NFL since 2016, the year he began kneeling during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and racial inequality.

His protest became a hot-button topic, and no team signed him even though his talent at least warranted an NFL roster spot. In 2019, Kaepernick and the NFL settled a lawsuit he filed against them alleging collusion to keep him out of the league.

According to NFL insider Jason La Canfora, Kaepernick's workout was "a legitimate effort to assess his ability and take a close look at what he can do." It could prove a major step forward in the 34-year-old's comeback attempt.