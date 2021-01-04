Report: Will Muschamp Decides On Texas Job Offer

The once-declared heir to the Texas throne will not be returning this year.

Will Muschamp has reportedly turned down an offer to join the Longhorns staff as defensive coordinator in 2021, per CBS Sports. Reports of newly-hired UT head coach Steve Sarkisian targeting Muschamp for the job surfaced earlier this week.

Muschamp was fired by South Carolina back in November after notching two straight losing seasons with the Gamecocks. Over his five-year tenure with the program, the head coach recorded a disappointing 28-30 record.

Texas’ interest in Muschamp likely stems from his prior coaching experience with the program. Under coaching legend Mack Brown, Muschamp spent three seasons as UT’s defensive coordinator from 2008-10. During his tenure, the Longhorns notched a 12-win season in 2008, and an undefeated regular season in 2009.

In November of 2008, Muschamp was named Brown’s eventual successor should he retire. But, after leaving the program to become Florida’s head coach in 2010, that path never came to light.

Now that Will Muschamp has turned down the DC opportunity, Sarkisian’s next target is reportedly Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom.

A hire of Odom would also be a move reliant on past success. Odom led the Missouri defense to back-to-back SEC Championship games from 2013-14 during his four-year tenure with the Tigers (2012-15).

In his first year as Arkansas DC, though, Odom hasn’t seen quite as much success — allowing 34.9 points per game in 2020.