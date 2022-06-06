Report: Winning Bid For Denver Broncos Revealed

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Denver Broncos are on the verge of getting a new owner. And that new owner comes with a name that many Americans will be familiar with. (No, not that one).

According to Forbes, former Walmart chairman S. Robson "Rob" Walton has submitted the winning bid for the three-time Super Bowl champions. Per the report, Walton and his ownership group submitted a $4.5 billion offer.

Under the new ownership, Walmart's current and former top brass will own the team. Walmart CEO Greg Penner, husband to Walton's daughter Carrie, is also a part of the bidding group.

The bid will be the highest ever paid for an American sports team. Forbes mistakenly wrote that it would be the highest in world history, when in reality the sale is still dwarfed by the recent sale of English soccer giant, Chelsea FC.

Chelsea recently sold for an ungodly $5.3 billion.

Rob Walton is the oldest son of Walmart cofounder Sam Walton. After his father passed away in 1992, he served as the retail titan's chairman until 2015.

With a fortune of an estimated $62 billion, Bloomberg ranks Walton as the 18th richest man in the entire world. He has a higher net worth than David Tepper, Jerry Jones, Stan Kroenke and Robert Kraft combined.

Suffice it to say, Walton has more than enough money to ensure the Broncos remain financially solvent for generations to come.

Will the Denver Broncos become the property of Rob Walton and the Walton family?