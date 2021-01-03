Report: Wisconsin Assistant Coach Leaving For SEC Job

In a puzzling move on Sunday afternoon, Wisconsin defensive line coach Inoke Breckterfield is reportedly leaving the program to join the Vanderbilt staff.

Fox Sports college football reporter Bruce Feldman reported the news on Twitter.

SOURCES: Wisconsin defensive line coach Inoke Breckterfield is expected to be named the new D-line coach at Vandy, joining Clark Lea’s staff. The Badgers led the Big Ten in total defense and run defense this year. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 3, 2021

Though Wisconsin’s 4-3 record was no doubt disappointing, the Badgers season was marred by multiple COVID-19 cancellations.

Among the chaos, it was the Wiscy defense that really shined. Breckterfield’s D-line led the Big Ten in total defense and run defense in 2020.

Vanderbilt on the other hand had its worst season in years — especially on the defensive side of the ball. The Commodores went 0-9 on the season, allowing more than 35 points in all but two games.

So why would Breckterfield leave his thriving defense to join the worst team in the SEC? There are only a few possible explanations to the baffling move.

Maybe he’s getting more money. Maybe he expected an incoming fire. Or, Maybe he’s just excited to work with a fellow defensive mind in Clark Lea.

Vanderbilt hired Lea as its new head coach in mid December. As a long-time linebacker coach and former defensive coordinator for Notre Dame, first-year head coach should get along with Breckterfield just fine.

With some strong new leadership on the defensive side of the ball, maybe the Commodores can begin to turn the corner in 2021.