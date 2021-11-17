The Spun

Report: Yankees Not Expected To Pursue Big Shortstops

A photo of a New York Yankees hat in an MLB dugout.TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 25: A New York Yankees cap and a baseball are seen at Legends Field on February 25, 2005 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees reportedly won’t go after any big name shortstops this offseason, according to the New York Daily News.

Despite superstar shortstops such as Carlos Correa and Corey Seager being on the market, GM Brian Cashman and the Yanks would reportedly prefer a stopgap signing to buy time for their rising prospects.

Sources have indicated that when it comes to Correa in particular, he will not settle for anything less than the $341 million figure that Francisco Lindor got from the Mets. Using that as a benchmark, the Yankees are expected to be out. Hal Steinbrenner already doled out a $324 million deal to Gerrit Cole and is on the hook for at least six more years of Giancarlo Stanton’s monstrous contract, not to mention however much money they may offer Aaron Judge to sign a long-term pact.

Both Correa and Seager will likely fetch $300 million on the open market and New York doesn’t appear to be willing to go there.

The Yankees historically don’t mind being big spenders in the winter. But, the team believes its future shortstop is already in the organization.

Between 20-year-old Anthony Volpe, who just lit up High-A ball, and Oswald Peraza, New York thinks its has its shortstop of the next decade. Manager Aaron Boone says Peraza is already, “knocking on the door.”

“We have two future, longtime impact big-league players,” Boone said.

“We’re obviously very excited about those players and believe that they are real. That certainly always factors into any decision that the organization and [Brian Cashman] make on trades or free agent acquisitions.”

Not to mention, the Yankees could use the extra money to invest in outfielder Aaron Judge whose contract expires next season.

Judge is quoted as saying he’d like to be a Yankee for life. The star right fielder would love to be in New York “for the next 10 years.”

