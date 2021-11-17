Report: Yankees Not Expected To Pursue Big Shortstops

The New York Yankees reportedly won’t go after any big name shortstops this offseason, according to the New York Daily News.

Despite superstar shortstops such as Carlos Correa and Corey Seager being on the market, GM Brian Cashman and the Yanks would reportedly prefer a stopgap signing to buy time for their rising prospects.

Sources have indicated that when it comes to Correa in particular, he will not settle for anything less than the $341 million figure that Francisco Lindor got from the Mets. Using that as a benchmark, the Yankees are expected to be out. Hal Steinbrenner already doled out a $324 million deal to Gerrit Cole and is on the hook for at least six more years of Giancarlo Stanton’s monstrous contract, not to mention however much money they may offer Aaron Judge to sign a long-term pact.

Brian Cashman discusses Anthony Volpe's development this season and if the Yankees envision him as a long-term shortstop "Is he capable of staying at short? Yes" pic.twitter.com/TMSFJZ0qmK — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) November 9, 2021

Both Correa and Seager will likely fetch $300 million on the open market and New York doesn’t appear to be willing to go there.

The Yankees historically don’t mind being big spenders in the winter. But, the team believes its future shortstop is already in the organization.

Between 20-year-old Anthony Volpe, who just lit up High-A ball, and Oswald Peraza, New York thinks its has its shortstop of the next decade. Manager Aaron Boone says Peraza is already, “knocking on the door.”

“We have two future, longtime impact big-league players,” Boone said.

Aaron Boone on how Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza will impact choices at shortstop in free agency: "There's no question that factors in because we do feel like with Peraza and Volpe, we have two future impact big-league players… That's all part of the equation." — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) November 16, 2021

“We’re obviously very excited about those players and believe that they are real. That certainly always factors into any decision that the organization and [Brian Cashman] make on trades or free agent acquisitions.”

Not to mention, the Yankees could use the extra money to invest in outfielder Aaron Judge whose contract expires next season.

Judge is quoted as saying he’d like to be a Yankee for life. The star right fielder would love to be in New York “for the next 10 years.”