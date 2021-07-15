Breaking: Yankees vs. Red Sox Is Postponed Tonight

A fixture of one of the greatest rivalries in sports will be postponed tonight.

According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, tonight’s contest between the Red Sox and Yankees has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the New York organization.

Yankees-Red Sox tonight postponed due to NYY’s COVID-19 issue, sources tell @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 15, 2021

This isn’t the first time the Yankees have had issues with COVID-19. A couple months ago back in May, nine vaccinated members of the New York organization tested positive for the virus with “breakthrough cases.”

Tonight’s game would’ve been the Yankees’ fourth matchup with the Red Sox this season after losing three straight games to Boston in late June. The bitter rivals were scheduled to play four games over the next four days at Yankee Stadium — and four more later this month from from July 22-25 at Fenway Park.

Details on which members of the Yankees organization tested positive have not yet been released. How this news will affect the upcoming series is also yet to be determined.

Stay tuned for updates on the developing situation.