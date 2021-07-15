The Spun

Breaking: Yankees vs. Red Sox Is Postponed Tonight

New York Yankees OF Aaron Judge taking the field.NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 08: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees takes the field prior to the start of Game Three of the American League Division Series against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on October 08, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

A fixture of one of the greatest rivalries in sports will be postponed tonight.

According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, tonight’s contest between the Red Sox and Yankees has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the New York organization.

This isn’t the first time the Yankees have had issues with COVID-19. A couple months ago back in May, nine vaccinated members of the New York organization tested positive for the virus with “breakthrough cases.”

Tonight’s game would’ve been the Yankees’ fourth matchup with the Red Sox this season after losing three straight games to Boston in late June. The bitter rivals were scheduled to play four games over the next four days at Yankee Stadium — and four more later this month from from July 22-25 at Fenway Park.

Details on which members of the Yankees organization tested positive have not yet been released. How this news will affect the upcoming series is also yet to be determined.

Stay tuned for updates on the developing situation.


