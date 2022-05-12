Report: Zach LaVine Will Undergo Procedure In Coming Weeks

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 16: Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls brings the ball up the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the United Center on March 16, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bulls defeated the Thunder 123-102. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Bulls star Zach LaVine fought through a knee injury from the end of the regular season into the playoffs.

And now, according to NBA insider Shams Charania, Chicago's second-leading scorer will undergo a scope on his left knee in the coming weeks.

Per Charania:

The surgery will address a knee issue that was diagnosed in January, which LaVine played through all season, and gutted out. And although it could've seriously impacted his availability for the season, LaVine wanted to play through the injury as he made a push to lead the Bulls to their first playoff appearance since 2017; and the first of his career.

Adding, the two-time All-Star is expected to make a "full recovery."

Zach LaVine is expected to be among the most sought-after free agents in the NBA this offseason, even with the knee scope.

The springy wing scorer has averaged over 23 points per game in each of the last four seasons. And even approached 28 PPG this season, before the nagging knee slowed him down a bit.