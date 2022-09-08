Reporter Apologizes For What He Said About Dwayne Haskins

CANTON, OHIO - AUGUST 5: Dwayne Haskins #3 of the Pittsburgh Steelers makes a pass in the second half during the 2021 NFL preseason Hall of Fame Game against the Dallas Cowboys at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 5, 2021 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Steelers fans and analysts have been wringing their hands over the team's quarterback situation for most of the offseason. But one Steelers reporter took it a little too far with a reference to quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who lost his life in an accident earlier this year.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, TribLIVE reporter Chris Adamski tweeted that Mason Rudolph ended the 2021 season as the backup quarterback and that in the offseason "The only other QBs the Steelers had retired and died."

It was a rather callous statement that quickly drew condemnation from NFL fans across the world. But Adamski soon realized his mistake and took the tweet down.

Shortly afterwards, Adamski tweeted an apology for what he said. He admitted it was a poor choice of words and didn't want to come across as if Haskins didn't exist. He apologized for disrespecting Haskins and his family.

I referenced 2021 Steelers QBs in a tweet. It's obvious I used a poor choice of words. I apologize. I'm sorry it hurt people. I didn't want to act as if Dwayne Haskins didn't exist. He did – and by all indications he was a warm person people were drawn to and enjoyed being around It’s gut-wrenching I disrespected the deceased and his family.

Judging by the responses to his message, Adamski is seeing his apology accepted by a large swath of those who his initial tweet offended.

Dwayne Haskins was a first-round pick by Washington in 2019 following a record-breaking career at Ohio State. He was finishing up his third NFL season when he tragically lost his life.