Reporter Claimed Brittney Griner's Old Coach Tried To Get Her Fired

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 and Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury reacts to a foul call in the second half during the game against the Chicago Sky at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

In a recent interview, former ESPN writer Kate Fagan revealed that Kim Mulkey allegedly tried to get her fired.

Mulkey's attempted to get Fagan fired allegedly came after a bombshell report Fagan wrote in 2013. She detailed how Mulkey urged former Baylor standout Brittney Griner to hide her sexuality.

Fagan revealed Mulkey's intentions in a recent interview on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz.

Here's more, via Insider:

"I did a story in which Brittney Griner told me that when she was at Baylor that she was not allowed to be openly gay, and this wasn't a shocking story considering it is actually written in the handbook of Baylor University that you are not allowed to be openly gay at Baylor University," Fagan said on the podcast. "But after we put out that story, Kim Mulkey believed that I had forced Brittney Griner to say this, and she told the higher-ups at ESPN that I needed to be fired for this."

Griner, who was the No. 1 overall pick out of Baylor in 2013, married Glory Johnson in 2015. The couple eventually divorced soon thereafter, but Griner remarried in 2019.

She's been married to Cherelle Griner since 2019.