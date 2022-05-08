Reporter Clarifies His Trey Lance Comment: Fans React

SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 14: Trey Lance #5 of the San Francisco 49ers passes during the preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers 19-16. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

NFL insider Matt Lombardo made waves this past week with some rather controversial statements about how the San Francisco 49ers feel about second-year quarterback Trey Lance.

Several days ago Lombardo said that the 49ers remain "continually underwhelmed" by the former No. 3 overall pick. But over the weekend, Lombardi attempted to clear up that statement amid serious criticism.

Appearing on 95.7 The Game in San Francisco, Lombardo explained that the comments come from an executive who is familiar with people in San Francisco. It's not from someone inside the organization itself.

Via SI.com:

"This all stems from a conversation that I had with an executive who's pretty tight with people within the 49ers organization. Then following up with a couple of members of the coaching staff. The feeling around San Francisco dating back to last summer during training camp was a little bit of disappointment over the Trey Lance that arrived in training camp versus what they saw on film at North Dakota State from an arm-strength standpoint and from a deep-ball-accuracy standpoint.

"And then you look at when he got into games this season, he didn't exactly set the world on fire. Now, I know he had the injury, I know that he was a rookie and it certainly takes time for NFL quarterbacks to develop, but the 49ers gave up a lot to get Trey Lance. And the questions that I keep hearing about the deep-ball accuracy and the arm strength in practice, some whispers about how quickly he is understanding the playbook, and all of those things, the general vibe is this might not have been what the 49ers hoped they were getting when they gave up all that draft capital last year to go and get him."

San Francisco 49ers fans believe that this is a pretty significant backpedal from Matt Lombardo. Many feel that his initial reporting was either false or misleading and that Trey Lance has been vindicated:

Trey Lance didn't do much in his rookie season due to a combination of injuries and a slight resurgence from Jimmy Garoppolo.

But after Garoppolo struggled in the NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams, 49ers fans called for Garoppolo to get the boot.

No trade or release came, and it now appears that Garoppolo is the leader for the starting job heading into training camp.