Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has gotten a lot of comments on his looks during his three-year stint in college football. Friday night, he got yet another – though this one was clearly an accident.

On the post-Sugar Bowl Zoom call with the media, Lawrence was answering a question about his team’s Sugar Bowl loss to Ohio State when a reporter unintentionally interrupted him to comment on his facial hair. Seriously.

“Poor Trevor needs to shave his… stache.”

The reporter, clearly mortified, revealed she was not on mute, as she should have been. Lawrence handled it like a pro, laughing it off.

During Trevor Lawrence's Presser, somebody was unmuted and shared their opinion on Trevor's mustache. His reaction was priceless😂 pic.twitter.com/9C1gm37qN3 — Chandler Mack (@chandlerdmack) January 2, 2021

Lawrence didn’t have his best game against the Buckeyes, but he did finish 33-of-48 for 400 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Regardless, he’s expected to be the No. 1 pick in this year’s NFL Draft – if he decides to leave Clemson a year early.

His counterpart, Ohio State signal-caller Justin Fields, had a much better game. He finished 22-of-28 for 385 yards with six touchdowns and one interception. He helped his draft stock immensely.

Let this be another reminder that you should always enter a Zoom call on mute. You’d think after 2020 we’d all know that by now.