Reporter Issues ‘Apology’ For His Aaron Rodgers Controversy

Associated Press MVP voter Hub Arkush garnered a load of negative attention after his inflammatory comments regarding Aaron Rodgers on Tuesday.

Calling the Green Bay QB “the biggest jerk in the league” and a “bad guy,” Arkush shared his intentions to not cast his vote for Rodgers on this year’s MVP ballot.

Fans, analysts and Rodgers himself have called Arkush out for these comments — even going as far as to say he should have his MVP vote revoked.

In response to these criticisms, the Chicago Bears insider has issued an official written apology.

“I made a terrible mistake. It was completely my fault. There is no one else to blame, and I am here to try and apologize,” he wrote. “I own this and I couldn’t be more sorry.

“… On Tuesday, at 670 The Score in Chicago, where I am regularly employed as an analyst and host, for reasons that I am still trying to come to grips with but were completely my responsibility, I allowed myself to be walked into a conversation about an MVP candidate I knew I would not be voting for. I said some things that while not unreasonable in the context they were said, I voiced them in totally inappropriate ways.”

Later on in the post, the apology started to get less genuine and more pointed at the fans and analysts who criticized him.

“I’ve apparently unleashed a small army of self-styled social media and talk radio experts who have no clue what they’re talking about to challenge the quality of the voting process and would attempt to invalidate any vote or thought process that doesn’t agree with their own,” Arkush added.

Nowhere in this apology did it say Arkush would reevaluate his stance on the MVP vote.