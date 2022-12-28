Reporter Issues Statement After Awkward Exchange With Mike Gundy

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Mike Gundy of the Oklahoma State Cowboys reacts during the second half of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl against the Missouri Tigers at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on December 31, 2018 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Oklahoma State reporter Marshall Scott decided to address his followers after an awkward exchange with Mike Gundy following OSU's loss to Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday night.

After asking if Gundy planned to make any potential staff changes given the Cowboys disappointing season, Gundy snapped on Scott. Telling the reporter, "Don't be an ass."

"Do you think I would tell you if I was making staff changes?" the OSU coach shot back. "Then why would you ask? ... Well I might have to cut you out. Don’t be an ass. Really? Those are people's lives, man. That's people's families. Don't mess with people's families. Let's do this the right way … it’s not fair to people's families, man.”

On Wednesday morning, Scott released a statement on the matter. Saying, he's had time to "reflect" and will use this as a learning experience.

By now you might've seen an exchange I had with Mike Gundy yesterday. I understand his unwillingness to speak on the topic, and I hope, in time, he understands I was just trying to do my job in asking the question. I've had time to reflect on the exchange, and, while I think it was a fair question, I wonder if it was the correct time or place. ... I'll continue to learn through this.

Last night's loss dropped Oklahoma State to 7-6 for the season after a 12-2 mark in 2021.