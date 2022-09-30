Reporter Offers Surprising Update On Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 19: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles in the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 35-0. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is present for the start of Friday's practice session, per NFL Network insider Mike Giardi.

Jones hasn't practiced all week due to the high-ankle sprain he suffered during Week 3's loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Earlier this week, Jones' ankle injury was reported as a severe issue. The second-year quarterback looked to be in some serious pain as he was helped into the locker room this past weekend.

It now appears those initial reports were overstated. Jones has reportedly been telling his teammates that he could be good to go on against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

If Jones is unable to play this weekend, veteran backup Brian Hoyer will take the field as QB1. Rookie signal caller Bailey Zappe will serve as primary backup.

The Patriots will kickoff against the Packers in an away matchup on Sunday afternoon. Jones will be a game-time decision.