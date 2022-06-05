Reporter Suggest Patriots First Round Pick Switch Positions

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: A New England Patriots helmet during the first half of the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Barring a drastic change, N'Keal Harry's time in New England may come to an end.

Since getting selected with the 32nd pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, the wide receiver has collected 57 career catches for 598 yards and four touchdowns. He finished his third season with just a dozen receptions.

As a result, ESPN's Mike Reiss called the 24-year-old a "long shot" to make the team this season. However, he offered a potential way for Harry to make one last grasp at resuscitating his Patriots career.

"Harry's best chance might be to ask about a possible switch to tight end to compete with [Devin] Asiasi and [Dalton] Keene as TE3 behind Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith."

This suggestion also seems like a long shot, as the 225-pound receiver would likely need to put on considerable weight to compete at tight end. Even then, he'd have to beat out a pair of 2020 third-round picks to earn third-string duties.

However, the Patriots didn't indicate much confidence in Harry progressing when acquiring De'Vante Parker from the Miami Dolphins and drafting Tyquan Thornton in the second round. They'll likely leapfrog Harry on the depth chart alongside Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, and Nelson Agholor.

Reiss also noted that Harry hasn't reported to the team's voluntary offseason program. We'll have to see if he takes the advice, but a change of scenery could be the next step before changing positions.