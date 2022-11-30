Reporter's Question For Deion Sanders Going Viral

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 05: Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the Orange Blossom Classic game between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Jackson State Tigers on Sunday September 5th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Just last week, a report suggested Colorado offered its head coaching job to Deion Sanders.

The Jackson State head coach confirmed the news saying, "the report is true." However, Sanders has not made a decision on whether or not he'll take the job - at least not publicly.

So, when a reporter asked Sanders if he could have a ride up to Colorado this weekend, the Jackson State coach got a good chuckle out of it.

Rob Jay, who has an interesting rapport with Sanders, joked that he needs a ride up to see the Chiefs-Broncos game this weekend and asked for a lift from Sanders.

Check it out.

Sanders loved the witty question from Rob and the two had a good laugh about it.

But the question still remains. Will Sanders be the head coach at Jackson State when the 2023 season kicks off or will he jump to a "bigger" job?

We'll find out in the coming days and weeks.