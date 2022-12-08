Republican Lawmakers React To The Brittney Griner Decision

US WNBA basketball superstar Brittney Griner sits inside a defendants' cage before a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on July 27, 2022. - Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and WNBA champion, was detained at Moscow airport in February on charges of carrying in her luggage vape cartridges with cannabis oil, which could carry a 10-year prison sentence. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/Getty Images

Earlier Thursday morning, the United States reached an agreement with Russian on a prisoner swap to bring Brittney Griner home.

The WNBA superstar has been imprisoned in Russia since February following her arrest for having cannabis oil at a Russian airport. While the sports world celebrated her release, they were also thinking about Paul Whelan.

The Marine has been in a Russian prison for four years, but wasn't part of the prisoner swap. Naturally, Republican politicians weren't happy with President Joe Biden leaving Whelan in Russia.

Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., called out Biden for his "weakness" and suggested it sends a "shameful" message to the U.S. military after failing to bring Whelan home.

Here's what Green said, via Fox News:

"The real problem here is just the weakness of this president," Green told Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino. "We've got a Marine sitting over there. We traded this merchant of death guy who was going to target U.S. military personnel. And so what is the message we're sending to the people serving in our military, or who might one day serve?"

It's a no-win situation for Biden when it comes to the Republican party, so this isn't too surprising.

However, there are legitimate gripes when trading a Russian arms dealer.