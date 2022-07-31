Reuben Foster Has Notable Workout: NFL World Reacts

GLENDALE, AZ - OCTOBER 28: San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster (56) looks on in game action during an NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on October 28, 2018 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Reuben Foster is set to work out for an NFC West team on Sunday.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Foster is going to work out for the Seattle Seahawks. He's looking to come back after recovering from major knee surgery, but hasn't played an NFL snap since 2018.

Foster was last on Washington Commanders after they picked him up on waivers from the San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco originally cut him after a domestic-violence arrest.

In 2019, Foster suffered a torn ACL which made him miss that season and the following season (2020). He didn't play last season after no one signed him.

NFL fans had some mixed reactions to this news.

"Very troublesome past. I don’t think talent would be the reason they don’t sign him. Could just be gathering info if they have an emergency. Or it could be realizing Cody Barton is not a starter in the NFL," one fan said.

We'll see if Foster can impress the Seahawks' staff enough to get a contract.