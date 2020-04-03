Star NFL Cornerback Reacts To Rex Ryan’s Amari Cooper Bashing

One of the top cornerbacks in the NFL had a strong message for ESPN analyst Rex Ryan on Friday evening.

Ryan, who went 61–66 as an NFL head coach and has since become an analyst for ESPN, took a big shot at Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper.

“I wouldn’t have paid this turd,” Ryan said of the 25-year-old wideout. “No way in hell would I have paid this guy.”

Cooper, the former Raiders receiver, signed a five-year, $100 million contract with the Dallas Cowboys earlier this offseason.

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, arguably the top cover man in the entire league, had a strong message for Ryan on Friday night.

“Come on Rex he one of the toughest receivers in the league to cover. His release game is probably top 2,” he said.

Gilmore, who began his career in Buffalo, played for Ryan from 2015-16. He’s been a first-team All-Pro cornerback the last two seasons in New England.

Ryan has since apologized for the word he used to describe Cooper, but he still believes the Cowboys overpaid the wide receiver.

“I can’t believe I said that and used that word. Obviously, it was a poor choice by me to say what I said about Amari,” Ryan said.