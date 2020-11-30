Rex Ryan Has A Harsh Message For Jalen Hurts Fans

Jalen Hurts is reportedly expected to get more playing time than ever in Monday night’s game against the Seahawks.

The rookie quarterback will still backup Carson Wentz, but he’s seen increased practice reps with the starting team in practice throughout the week. While most of Hurts’ touches this season have come as a receiver complement to Wentz, the former Alabama QB looks primed to take some snaps without the starter on the field tonight.

The decision to further incorporate Hurts comes with Wentz’ struggles in recent weeks. The fifth-year Eagles quarterback has thrown seven interceptions this year, and five over the last four games.

Some have even called for Wentz to be benched completely in order to make way for Hurts. NFL analyst and former coach Rex Ryan couldn’t disagree more. He said there’s “no way” Philadelphia should bench Wentz following their sixth loss of the year last week to the Browns.

Ryan doubled down on this assertion Monday morning on “Get Up” — this time his was even more critical of Hurts.

“Guys, Jalen Hurts, we can say what we want, he doesn’t have the NFL skillset, he really doesn’t,” Ryan said.

Hurts will look to prove Ryan and all his doubters wrong when he takes the field with an increased role on Sunday night. At 3-6-1, the Eagles would jump from third to first in the NFC East standings with an upset win over Seattle.

The game will air at 8:15 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.