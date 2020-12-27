Rex Ryan Goes Off On Dwayne Haskins’ Reported Behavior

After a crazy week in Washington, Dwayne Haskins will start for the NFC East leaders on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

The news comes after Alex Smith couldn’t fully recover from a nagging calf injury. The keys will be back in the hands of Haskins, for better or for worse.

But still, this isn’t the biggest story of the week involving Washington’s 2019 first round pick. After last weekend’s loss to the Seahawks, Haskins was caught at an event surrounded by strippers and on video without a mask. Washington fined him $40,000 and removed his captaincy.

Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan became the latest to weigh in on the Haskins controversy. On Sunday’s edition of ESPN NFL Countdown, he laid into the Washington quarterback.

“No, of course not,” Ryan said when asked if he would roll with Haskins as his quarterback, via 247Sports. “Rivera’s saying that, but let’s face it. He fined him $40,000, took the ‘C’ off his jersey, he’s no longer a captain. If there is any way Alex Smith is going to play today, he’s going to. This young man made a huge mistake. Yes, he’s right — Haskins is right — that one way to get it back is to have a heck of a game.

“But here’s what’s bothered me. Haskins has as good of a leader to follow in Alex Smith. Rivera always says this guy is dying to play. Well, he almost did die. Man had 20 surgeries just so he could play this game. Twenty surgeries. And Dwayne Haskins, after you played poorly, you’re going to go to a strip joint, all that, no mask. You’ve got your coach’s cancer, he could possibly catch COVID. We know what this thing does with preexisting conditions.

“You’ve got a football team that you’re letting down. You’re in the ultimate leadership position and you’re acting like this? He needs to grow up in a hurry. This team, he better play his tail off today or they’re going to have nothing to do with him and I bet they get rid of him at the end of the season.”

Ryan’s rant raised plenty of valid points and it turns out, he’s not the only one to feel this way. A report surfaced from Jason La Canfora earlier on Sunday morning that Washington will likely move on from Haskins when the season is over.

But the 2020 regular season isn’t done just yet. Washington will take on Carolina at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, with Haskins under center.