Rex Ryan Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tom Brady, Bucs

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 26: Former NFL coach & ESPN analyst Rex Ryan of 'ESPN's Sunday's NFL Countdown' speaks onstage during the ESPN portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Rex Ryan has been around this league for a long time and seen plenty of good (and bad) football.

On Monday's "Get Up" on ESPN, the former coach attempted to distill Tom Brady and the Bucs issues, coming back to one term: "old and slow."

This team is old and slow. ... They are unwatchable on offense. Tom Brady looks like a shell of himself, even physically. ... This thing looks like there's no answer because there's no speed on the field.

Ryan also didn't want to minimize the issues Brady is going through off the field, citing his very public marital struggles. "Obviously it's having an effect too," he said.

The Bucs offense barely managed to score three points in the team's 19-point loss to the lowly Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Tom Brady completed 32-of-49 passing attempts and has thrown just one touchdown over the last nine quarters.

Whatever the answer is, Tampa Bay will need to find it quickly; as they only have a few days to prepare for Thursday night's game against the Ravens.