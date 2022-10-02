Rex Ryan Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tua Tagovailoa Injury

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 26: Former NFL coach & ESPN analyst Rex Ryan of 'ESPN's Sunday's NFL Countdown' speaks onstage during the ESPN portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Tua Tagovailoa's Thursday night injury has dominated NFL headlines throughout the week.

That extended into ESPN's "Sunday NFL Countdown" today when Rex Ryan sounded off on the entire situation to his television colleagues.

Sometimes as a coach, you know what, you have to protect the player from himself. And I had a simple philosophy as a coach. I treated every one of my players like they were my son. And that’s all you have to do. And I can tell you this. Would you put your son back in that game? Forget this back and ankle BS that we that heard about. This is clearly from head trauma. That’s it. … I know what it looks like. We all know what it looks like.

Ryan began to get even more emotional as he continued. Saying there's "no way in hell" he would put one of his players at risk like that.

No way in hell I’d put my son back in that game. No way in hell. And you know what, no way in hell I’d put somebody else’s son back out there either. This is an epic fail.

Ryan's sentiments have been echoed through the NFL world over the past several days.