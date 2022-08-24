Rex Ryan Joining Amazing Race: NFL World Reacts

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 26: Former NFL coach & ESPN analyst Rex Ryan of 'ESPN's Sunday's NFL Countdown' speaks onstage during the ESPN portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Earlier Wednesday morning, the football world learned that former NFL head coach Rex Ryan will be competing on a popular gameshow.

On Wednesday, CBS revealed the teams for season 34 of The Amazing Race. Ryan was revealed as one-half of the first team alongside competition partner Tim Mann. They've already dubbed themselves "Team T-Rex."

Fans loved the idea of Rex competing on a game show. A few fans couldn't hold back from a joke about Rex.

"Not surprised to see Rex Ryan getting involved in a foot race," one fan joked.

"Rex Ryan appearing on the upcoming season of The Amazing Race is one of the most brilliant castings of all-time," another fan said.

"Rex Ryan has to be the biggest celebrity the show has ever had right? Either him, Joey Chestnut or maybe Tyler Oakley," a third fan said.

There will certainly be plenty of fans tuning into the show just to get a glimpse of Ryan in the near future.