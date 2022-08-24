Rex Ryan Joining Amazing Race: NFL World Reacts
Earlier Wednesday morning, the football world learned that former NFL head coach Rex Ryan will be competing on a popular gameshow.
On Wednesday, CBS revealed the teams for season 34 of The Amazing Race. Ryan was revealed as one-half of the first team alongside competition partner Tim Mann. They've already dubbed themselves "Team T-Rex."
Fans loved the idea of Rex competing on a game show. A few fans couldn't hold back from a joke about Rex.
"Not surprised to see Rex Ryan getting involved in a foot race," one fan joked.
"Rex Ryan appearing on the upcoming season of The Amazing Race is one of the most brilliant castings of all-time," another fan said.
"Rex Ryan has to be the biggest celebrity the show has ever had right? Either him, Joey Chestnut or maybe Tyler Oakley," a third fan said.
There will certainly be plenty of fans tuning into the show just to get a glimpse of Ryan in the near future.