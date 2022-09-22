Rex Ryan Reveals His Pick Between Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 26: Former NFL coach and ESPN analyst Rex Ryan of 'ESPN's Sunday's NFL Countdown' speaks onstage during the ESPN portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan (wisely) stopped coaching before quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen entered the league. But he still has his preference as to who he'd rather coach against.

Appearing on "The Dan Patrick Show," the former Jets and Bills head coach said that he'd rather coach against Mahomes. He explained that Allen is better in the red zone.

Ryan made his bones as a defensive coach, but saw his coaching career end in Buffalo near the end of the 2016 season. About 18 months later, the Bills drafted Josh Allen and have overseen his development into one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

But Patrick Mahomes is also considered one of the best young quarterbacks of this generation. And unlike Allen, he already has the hardware and accolades.

NFL fans aren't convinced that there is a "right answer" to the question Ryan was asked though.

"They’re both Centaurs playing QB. They’re both straight up mythical creatures and we are lucky to get to watch them play," one Twitter user said.

"I mean it’s a pick your poison I don’t think there is a right answer," wrote another.

“'Ah yes. I would much rather coach against this mythical creature at QB than the other mythical creature at QB.' Throw Lamar in here too because there is no correct answer," a third suggested.

Chances are, Rex Ryan would have struggled to coach against either of those two quarterbacks.