Rex Ryan Reveals His Pick Between Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes
Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan (wisely) stopped coaching before quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen entered the league. But he still has his preference as to who he'd rather coach against.
Appearing on "The Dan Patrick Show," the former Jets and Bills head coach said that he'd rather coach against Mahomes. He explained that Allen is better in the red zone.
Ryan made his bones as a defensive coach, but saw his coaching career end in Buffalo near the end of the 2016 season. About 18 months later, the Bills drafted Josh Allen and have overseen his development into one of the best quarterbacks in the league.
But Patrick Mahomes is also considered one of the best young quarterbacks of this generation. And unlike Allen, he already has the hardware and accolades.
NFL fans aren't convinced that there is a "right answer" to the question Ryan was asked though.
"They’re both Centaurs playing QB. They’re both straight up mythical creatures and we are lucky to get to watch them play," one Twitter user said.
"I mean it’s a pick your poison I don’t think there is a right answer," wrote another.
“'Ah yes. I would much rather coach against this mythical creature at QB than the other mythical creature at QB.' Throw Lamar in here too because there is no correct answer," a third suggested.
Chances are, Rex Ryan would have struggled to coach against either of those two quarterbacks.