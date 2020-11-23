Rex Ryan Says The Eagles’ Quarterback Decision Is Obvious

The Eagles suffered yet another disappointing loss on Sunday, falling to the Browns 22-17. In the wake of Philadelphia’s sixth loss of the season, more and more fans are calling for quarterback Carson Wentz to be benched.

With a solid No. 2 option in Jalen Hurts, a QB change would not be too far out of the realm of possibility. But, Doug Pederson has made it very clear that Wentz is the Eagles starting quarterback moving forward.

The head coach had this to say about the potential benching of his QB1.

“You’re sending the wrong message to your football team that the season is over,” Pederson said after the game. “That’s a bad message. We have to work through this.”

Pederson isn’t alone in this assertion. Former NFL coach Rex Ryan said there’s “no way” the Eagles should bench Wentz.

“No because you see who’s behind him? Jalen Hurts,” Ryan said this morning on ESPN, via 247Sports. “There’s no way. To me you can’t bench (Wentz). Their biggest problem, they have no one to throw to either. Carson Wentz is 27th in the league when he has a pocket that’s clean. That’s not good but that means he has no one to throw to either.”

Hurts certainly has a different skill set than Wentz, offering a more dual-threat option. But, his inexperience at the position would likely lead to disaster for an already struggling team. The Eagles receiving corps is spread dangerously thin with top receivers DeSean Jackson and Zach Ertz both out on IR. Throwing Hurts into the starting role with limited receiver options would be a tough ask for the rookie.

This being said, Wentz is in the midst of his worst season since his rookie year in 2016. The fifth-year quarterback leads the league in both interceptions thrown (14) and sacks taken (40).

It clearly won’t be at the QB position, but something needs to change for the Eagles if they wants to remain in the hunt for the playoffs this year. Believe it or not, Philadelphia are division leaders in the NFC East with a lackluster 3-6-1 record.

The Eagles have a tough matchup next week as they face Russell Wilson and the Seahawks on Monday night.